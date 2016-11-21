Neonatal doctors working to decrease infant deaths

A new report on infant deaths in Ohio showed some shocking numbers when it comes to the number of baby deaths.

Looking closer at Lucas County, the overall number of deaths went down in 2015, but the gap widened between black baby and white baby deaths.

"This amount of difference between white and black infants, as far as infant mortality, I mean, that is not acceptable," said Associate Director of Neonatology at Mercy Health Dr. Gagan Brar.

That difference is ten fold with the rate of white infant deaths at 1.6 and 16.8 for black babies. The rate is the number of deaths for every 1,000 births. Even though some of the numbers in the report on infant deaths are discouraging, Doctor Brar is hoping to see some positive change from recent efforts.

One of those efforts includes screening expectant mothers for risk factors and then going to their homes to help teach them about healthy lifestyles.

Dr. Brar said, "I think the major issue is smoking, in this population, so there are efforts that are being implemented towards smoking cessation programs."

An increased focus on SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and teaching mothers about safe sleeping are also part of the effort. It's something expectant mom Colleen Bail said is needed.

"Bring more awareness to SIDS," Bail said. "I know too many people who have lost a child to that."

Doctors are also putting an increased focus on reducing premature births.

"We use progesterone, which is a hormone to prolong pregnancies to try and reduce premature birth," Dr. Brar said. "Then, even after babies are born, initiatives like use of breast milk so those babies are healthier."

Dr. Brar said these efforts to close the gap began last year, and she is hopeful we'll begin to see that progress soon.

She said, "I would think that 2016 will be better and 2017 will be even better than this year."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.