No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 OSU prepare for heavyweight bout in the Shoe

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are set to play a game widely known as one of the most intense rivalries in all of college football. But this year's chapter of the series carries even more weight than usual.

A decade ago, Ohio State and Michigan faced off as the top two teams in the country. The Buckeyes narrowly beat their rivals 42-39 in Columbus. The win vaulted Ohio State to a BCS National Championship game bid. The Buckeyes would go on to win seven of the next eight games and play in two more national championships, winning one of them.

The game also signaled the beginning of one the darkest eras in Michigan football history. But with a new coach, Michigan is rising from the ashes.

Over years, story lines change and now a new generation looks to add their mark on this historic rivalry.

Ohio State comes into the game ranked second in the country. An October loss against Penn State seemed to have knocked the Buckeyes out of playoff contention.

But after a chaotic Saturday two weeks ago that saw three of the top four teams fall, Ohio State is back in position to secure their place in the College Football Playoffs.

Although their fate in the Big 10 Championship rests squarely on Penn State's performance against Michigan State, the Buckeyes still have a valid argument to reach the playoffs with a win over their most hated rival.

Michigan comes into the game ranked third in the nation. The Wolverines were one of the three teams to lose in that chaotic Saturday against a struggling Iowa team. But they were able to hold onto their No. 3 ranking.

Michigan's road to the Big 10 championship is simple: win and you're in. If they were to beat the Buckeyes Saturday, the Wolverines will be heavy favorites to capture one of the four playoff spots.

However, both teams struggled last week. Ohio State needed a late defensive effort to beat a struggling Michigan State team. Meanwhile, the Wolverines also had to overcome a challenge against Indiana. But they survived. Now their hopes for a national title rests on the outcome of Saturday's game. But pride is also on the line, and, for some fans, a win over a hated rival is as sweet as any national title.

Saturday, two titans of college football will clash for title hopes and for pride. The winner will become one of the favorites to win a national championship. The loser will have a long off-season to avenge a bitter loss.

