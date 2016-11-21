Black Friday store hours - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Black Friday store hours

Black Friday is almost here! Make sure you're prepared by knowing what stores are open when. 

Thanksgiving Day:

  • Franklin Park Mall – 6 p.m. until Midnight
  • Town Center at Levis Commons – Closed
  • The Shops at Fallen Timbers – 6 p.m. until Midnight
  • Target – 6 p.m. until Midnight Black Friday
  • Best Buy – 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Kohl’s – 6 p.m.
  • Mall of Monroe – Closed
  • Meijer – OPEN
  • Toys R Us – 5 p.m. until Friday at 11 p.m.
  • Walmart – OPEN ALL NIGHT

Black Friday:

  • Franklin Park Mall – 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Town Center at Levis Commons – 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • The Shops at Fallen Timbers – 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Target – Open All Night (Starting Thanksgiving Day)
  • Best Buy – 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Mall of Monroe – 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Meijer – OPEN ALL NIGHT
  • Toys R Us – OPEN ALL NIGHT
  • The Appliance Center – 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Walmart – OPEN ALL NIGHT 

