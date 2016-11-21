James Worley investigation continues as Joughin family pushes for violent offender registry

FBI officials say they found no further evidence in the James Worley investigation after conducting a "due diligence" effort with multiple law enforcement agencies in Fulton County Monday.

Authorities searched an area at County Road 7, just past County Road K, where the body of Sierah Joughin, 20, was found in a shallow grave in July.

Worley is currently in the Fulton County Jail accused of killing Joughin. Back in 1990, Worley was also convicted of kidnapping and felonious assault.

Authorities left the scene at around 4 p.m. Monday. Officials say nothing new was found.

Since her death, Sierah's family has joined forces with a local group called Standing Courageous to push for a violent offender registry in Ohio.

"This family has graciously joined us in sharing their story, and you know, Sierah is everyone's daughter, you know what I mean?" said Paul Walters, Standing Courageous Founder.

The organization has teamed up with the Joughin family for a community awareness event on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Wildwood Metro Park at 4 p.m.

"It's so imperative, because she represents something that happens in each of us," said Walters. "There's no reason that a child should not be able to ride their bike in the country and feel safe."

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says he and his team are still actively searching for missing persons connected to the Sierah Joughin case.

During a sit-down interview at the WTOL 11 studios, DeWine said his agents have been involved in Joughin's case since the beginning, and although he can't say much about the investigation, he says they are looking for more possible murders.

James Worley is the man accused of kidnapping and killing Joughin. Investigators searched Worley's property in July and described the search warrant obtained by WTOL 11 as fitting the profile of a serial offender and could potentially have additional unknown victims.

DeWine also says he's working with legislators to help get a violent-offender registry in Ohio, an idea that has taken off since Joughin's death.

"If you're living close to someone who has a violent past, I think I would want to know that, and so that's really want we're talking about is putting people on notice that there is someone in their neighborhood who has, who has a violent history," said DeWine.

Worley's trial date is set for next September.

