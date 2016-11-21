Winter Weather Outlook: How La Niña will impact this season

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Tricia Cullop has been head coach at UT for 10 years (Source: WTOL)

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

This fall has been one of the warmest on record here in Toledo with September through November having above average temperatures. But a warm fall has no direct correlation to a warm/mild winter ahead.

One thing that does look more likely this winter is a stormy pattern. That was evident this past week when we broke a record high on Friday and saw snowflakes the very next day!

Right now, Lake Erie is running at its warmest level in more than 5 years.

It’s not alone either.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG

For late November, the Great Lakes are running at near record warm temperatures.

That gives us clues for the early winter outlook: when cold air does arrive, increased lake effect snow is likely.

While we aren’t in the favorable Snow Belt here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, it does mean traveling around the Great Lakes could be more difficult.

Warmer lake temperatures also can shield the Toledo area if intense cold air dives in from the North Pole. That continues until the lakes begin to ice over.

Our outlook this winter has an increased chance for storms because of a La Niña pattern in the central Pacific Ocean.

La Niña is the exact opposite of El Niño. It pushes the Jet Stream across North America to increase storms in the Midwest and more often than not will lead to dramatic temperature swings.

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting above average snow this winter in the 40-45 inch range. A normal winter is slightly below that number near 37 inches.





With a stormy winter expected, we encourage everyone to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded. The team will keep video forecasts updated every day with the detail and accuracy you expect from the most experienced weather team in Toledo.

