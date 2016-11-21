Credit union rebuilt after tornado opens in Perrysburg Township

The new Cornerstone Community Financial branch on Oregon Road in Perrysburg Township opened Monday.

The credit union was damaged by a tornado in 2013.

The 4,000 square foot building is larger than the original to help support more members.

"Our membership is growing, and we originally had opened our doors. And we were down at the Chrysler facility, and we've moved a couple different locations because we've gone to an open charter," said Kristine Bouchman of Cornerstone Community Financial.

Cornerstone also has several branches in the Detroit area.

