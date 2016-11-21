Wood Co. woman accused of threatening daughter of murder victim - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood Co. woman accused of threatening daughter of murder victim takes plea deal

A Wood County woman accused of threatening the daughter of a murder victim has taken a plea.

Roberta Axtell is accused of threatening the daughter of Dana Rosendale.

The alleged threat was made this summer, just after Russell Atkins was found guilty of the 1982 murder of Rosendale.

Axtell will be sentenced January 9 and could get a sentence ranging from 9 months to 5 years in prison. 

