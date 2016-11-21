ODOT preparing for busy holiday travel

According to AAA, this year's Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest Ohio has seen in more than a decade with more than two million Ohioans traveling at least 50 miles from home.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation leaders plan to combine their efforts to keep drivers safe, particularly in construction areas.

ODOT said the good news is they have removed a lot of orange barrels throughout northwest Ohio and worked extra hard to open as many roads and lanes as possible.

On I-75, ODOT says they will have wider pavement with full shoulders, so drivers can actually pull off if they experience any trouble, instead of having the use the emergency pull-offs.

However, ODOT is warning drivers to expect delays with the heavier traffic.

A major concern from drivers is many of the new traffic patterns in the area. And if people are coming back after time away, the way they are used to getting home could look a lot different.

"Those who haven't been in town for a while aren't familiar with the new roadways," said Michelle Betancourt. "So maybe just being cautious about the fact that they have changed. It was definitely different for me getting off at the Perrysburg exit coming from downtown Toledo."

But ODOT is telling drivers patience is key.

"Folks in northwest Ohio know the road system, they know how to get around, they just need to be patient with the out of town drivers," said ODOT district deputy director Todd Audet. "Coming through the area, a lot of folks are going to use their GPS systems and may get lost, get confused. Again, just be courteous and be patient.

Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said drivers need to do their part to stay safe on the roadways this week.

This year is no different in years past, state troopers will be out in full force.

"We'll certainly have some more officers out especially since this is a very heavily traveled holiday," Robinson said. "Make sure we are visible, again, render aid for the public, if they have a broken vehicle, flat tire, stuff like that, we will make sure we are out there. Our whole goal is to make sure people get from A to B as safely as possible."

Nine people lost their lives in the Buckeye State last year during the Thanksgiving holiday, and troopers want that number to drastically decrease.

"Give yourself a bigger reactionary gap to adjust depending on what happens in front of you. Slow down a little bit, follow the posted speed limits," Robinson said.

Robinson said this week is just another work week for them, many of them getting no time off for the holiday to protect everyone traveling this week.

