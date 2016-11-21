Wood Co. judge orders animals be returned to Tiger Ridge Exotics

A Wood County judge has ordered that all the animals taken from Tiger Ridge Exotics be returned.

On Monday, a judge ordered that the Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture return what they called Kenneth Hetrick's dangerous wild animals - nine big cats and one black bear - no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.

According to court documents, the animals were taken in January 2015 because many of the holding facilities were not in compliance with regulations for up to a year or longer after their wildlife shelter permits had been granted.

At the time, there were 10 big cats. Leo the Lion died while under the care of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

"They've been moved, and they've been starved. They've been abused," Hetrick said. "They killed my lion. They practically starved to death all of the animals."

Hetrick said he's happy the judge ruled in his favor.

Even though he doesn't know when exactly the 10 animals will return, he said this weekend he's going to start working on getting there homes ready.

"I'm happy as can be," Hetrick said. "We've been fighting this for almost two years."

Court documents say that the ODA must cover all of the costs in care, confinement and transportation of the the quote "dangerous wild animals" from Jan. 28 of last year until they are returned.

Wood County will be responsible for the court costs.

Kenny said he's spent thousands of dollars to update the pens to the new permit standards - court documents reflect this.

He said caring for the animals has never been an issue.

"It would be a problem if you didn't know what you were doing or how to do it," Hetrick said.

He said he does this because he loves the animals and letting the community see the big cats.

"All I've ever had here was a donation box, so you can't say I'm doing it for the money," he said. "That isn't the case."

Even the food for the big cats comes from the community.

"That's the main thing, is feeding them. But I've never had a problem, because all of the farmers that have horses and cattle call me when something goes down," said Hetrick.

Kenny said he then butchers and stores all of the fresh meat for the animals.

On Monday, the judge said based on the evidence he saw, Hetrick was giving his animals proper care and that he was working to comply with

the changes in the permit requirements.

The judges ruling stated:

"The ODA looked at Hetrick with an "evil eye and an unequal hand." The court finds that ODA purposefully and intentionally discriminated against Mr. Hetrick when it denies his rescue facility permit."

But the Ohio Department of Agriculture said they will appeal the ruling.

“ODA will appeal Judge Kelsey’s decision to the Court of Appeals. ODA attorneys will also file a motion delaying the ordered movement of the animals until the appeal process is resolved. The department finds the law, and subsequent court decisions across the state, are clear regarding the scope of Ohio’s Dangerous Wild Animals Program. The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture has sole authority in determining DWA issues, as specified by Ohio Revised Code.”

"I've done it for 40 years; I'm still here," Hetrick said. "There ain't anything in the world wrong with me. There's no problem."



