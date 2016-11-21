Toledo Botanical Garden to host Heralding for the Holidays

The Toledo Botanical Garden is kicking off their holiday celebration with Heralding the Holidays.

Heralding the Holidays is a two-day winter celebration to begin the holiday season.

The event hosts a marketplace with hand-crafted gifts. It also feature horse carriage rides, carolers, live music, food, and hot cider.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance.

Heralding the Holidays begins Friday December 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday December 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is no admission or parking fee.

