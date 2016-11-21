Bus stops experience worst cold day this school year

Northwest Ohio students experienced their coldest day so far this school year while waiting at the bus stop Monday morning with the temperatures d ropping to the low twenties.

"Today will be the day the day that they leave all of their hats and mittens and gloves on the bus," said Jane Parker, 28 year bus driver at Maumee City Schools.

When it's below 20 degrees the buses are given clearance to run in the lot a couple minutes to warm up before they leave on their routes. Although temperatures didn’t reach that low because the buses were coming off of sitting in the lot all weekend, an exception was made.

"When it's cold like this it's important for us to get the kids to obey the rules and not run towards the bus," Parker said. "When it's cold a lot of kids come flying towards the bus."

Bus drivers have a hand signal for the students to board after they have checked for traffic and it’s safe for them to get on the bus at each stop.

"It's letting them know that we care about them," Parker said.

According to Pete Pressnell, the assistant mechanic at Maumee City Schools the most common issues he finds with buses during the cold winter months are that the water pumps go out, anti-freeze leaks and heaters that don't work.

There are 26 buses in the bus garage and on a regular route day about 19 are used, thus 19 are inspected on a daily basis. The rest are used as for field trips or in the event that a bus isn’t functioning properly that morning.

Monday morning there was one bus that needed to remain in the lot after it was checked out.

“That’s why we have these inspections,” Pressnell said.

The Maumee School District does routine checks every morning by Pressnell and then again by each individual bus driver.

