Gas prices rise in Ohio, Michigan for Thanksgiving week

Gas prices rose in both Ohio and Michigan Monday ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving weeks in recent years.

This week is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in Ohio since 2005. AAA said about two million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from their home this week.

According to AAA, prices in Ohio rose to an average of $2.09 for a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel. That's up eleven cents from Monday last week and 23 cents from this time in 2015.

Michigan is also expecting a busy travel season. AAA predicts 1.5 million people in Michigan will travel at least 50 miles from their homes.

In Michigan, the price of gas is up six cents to $2.12 for a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel. That is up 13 cents from this time in 2015.

AAA said the average gas price nationally is $2.14 for a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel. That's down from last week but up from last year.

According to Gas Buddy, Oklahoma has the lowest average gas prices while Hawaii has the highest average gas prices.

