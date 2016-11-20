H-E-B recalls baby food after rubber piece found inside

H-E-B has issued a precautionary recall of its H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups after a customer reported that a small piece of rubber was found inside a single container of one of the products.

Though there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with this isolated incident, the company says it is taking the issue very seriously and taking all the necessary precautions.

“Though we have only received one report of a foreign material in H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups, as a company, we are committed to absolute and complete food safety. As a result of that commitment, coupled with the fact that we are dealing with a children’s product, we have made the decision to pull all of our H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups from our shelves,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs.

H-E-B said customers with questions or concerns can contact their customer service at 1-855-432-4438.

Here are the baby food packs being recalled:

H-E-B BABY BANANA PASSION FRUIT (4122081488)

H-E-B BABY BANANA PINEAPPLE MANGO (4122084761)

H-E-B BABY GREEN BEANS (4122005670)

H-E-B BABY BANANA APPLE (4122000208)

H-E-B BABY GREEN BEANS CORN (4122005671)

H-E-B BABY BANANA (4122083207)

H-E-B BABY SQUASH SWEET CORN TOMATO (4122066357)

H-E-B BABY PEAR CARROT BLUEBERRY (4122005673)

H-E-B BABY PEAS CARROTS (4122005685)

H-E-B BABY VEG CHICKPEA MIX (4122005668)

H-E-B BABY BANANA CARROT MANGO (4122025540)

H-E-B BABY APPLE CARROT PUMPKIN ZUCCHINI (4122054253)

H-E-B BABY SWEET POT PUMPKIN ZUCCHINI (4122066026)

H-E-B BABY PEAS (4122005684)

H-E-B BABY APPLE (4122081487)

H-E-B BABY PEAR PINEAPPLE ZUCCHINI (4122018455)

H-E-B BABY PEAR PEAS ZUCCHINI (4122079172)

H-E-B BABY SWEET POTATO (4122005686)

