Furnace maintenance tips to keep your home warm

As autumn turns to winter, residents are starting to turn on their furnaces to keep their homes warm.

But furnaces also need the proper inspection and maintenance before being put to heavy use.

The air filter is the first place where people should look to prevent.

"The air filters are important because it cleans the air and it protects the equipment," said Tom Wojociechowski of Wojo's Heating and Air Conditioning. "If things are not clean it can affect the air flow. The air flow can be restricted."

Wojociechowski said the filter should be changed once a month. He says if you check your furnace properly, you will save a lot of money on repairs and keep heat inside your home.

Also furnaces need to be cleaned out regularly.

