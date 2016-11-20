17-year-old shot in Findlay; 16-year-old in custody

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of the Family Center on Blanchard Street in Findlay.

According to the Findlay Police Department, the victim was shot at 5:39 p.m. on Sunday and was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. and is being held at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

He's charged with felonious assault.

Police say they have the gun used in the shooting.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Neither the victim’s nor the suspect’s names are being released at this time.

The Family Center is in full cooperation with authorities.

The building will open Monday as scheduled.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.