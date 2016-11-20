17-year-old shot in Findlay; 16-year-old in custody - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

17-year-old shot in Findlay; 16-year-old in custody

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of the Family Center on Blanchard Street in Findlay.

According to the Findlay Police Department, the victim was shot at 5:39 p.m. on Sunday and was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. and is being held at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

He's charged with felonious assault.

Police say they have the gun used in the shooting.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Neither the victim’s nor the suspect’s names are being released at this time. 

The Family Center is in full cooperation with authorities.

The building will open Monday as scheduled. 

