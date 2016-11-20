Families line up to get "Easter" turkey from boxing champ

Robert Easter Jr. hands out turkey to fan in north Toledo on Sunday (Source: WTOL)

Families lined up out the door to receive a turkey from the champ (Source: WTOL)

He's known as "E Bunny," but on Sunday he was giving thanks by giving back.

Two and a half months after winning the IBF Lightweight Championship, and one and a half months after the city threw a huge party in his honor, Toledo native Robert Easter Jr. was giving back to the Toledo community.

Easter shook hands, signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans as he handed out Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

The event took place at the Glass City Boxing Gym on Suder Avenue.

Many people showed up, sending a line out the door.

Easter says there is nothing better than giving back to the community.

“It’s my first opportunity to give back, so I’m taking advantage of it. Like I said, it’s a blessing,” said Easter.

It’s estimated that almost a hundred people showed up.

Easter graduated from Bowsher High School.

