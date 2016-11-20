Family on way to church returns home to fire scene

A central Toledo family came home to a fire scene after heading out to church on Sunday morning.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, the fire started around 10 a.m. at the house on Milburn Ave. as the family was on their way to church.

The fire was in the front room of the house.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family dog and nobody else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.