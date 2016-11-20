Community puts on benefit for man recovering from cancer

A Point Place plummer learned Saturday he had more friends that he could ever imagine.

Christ Wyszmiala is recovering from bladder cancer surgery.

He is self-employed, has no insurance, and is unable to work.

Members of the community came together an organized a benefit to help pay for his medical and living expense.

The benefit was at the Toledo Speedway, where there was live music, 50/50 raffles, and a silent auction.

"I'm kind of shocked," Wyszmiala said. "I didn't expect it."

Friends describe Wyszmiala as a big teddy bear who would give anyone the shirt off his back.

