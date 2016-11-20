Man indicted on murder charge from Navarre Ave. shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man indicted on murder charge from Navarre Ave. shooting

A man was indicted in court Wednesday on several charges, stemming from a shooting on Navarre Avenue. 

Travis Nettles, 28, was arrested earlier this month for the murder of Bryan Watson, 21.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Navarre Avenue for shots fired into a crowd.

When officers arrived they found Watson suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Watson was rushed to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he later died. 

Nettles remains behind bars on a $1 million dollar bond.

