Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Fort Wayne girl

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children canceled an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ser Je Da Be,13, was found safe after being reported missing Saturday

The Indianapolis Star reports that Fort Wayne police say the girl was found "in good health." Police said they believed she was in extreme danger.

Authorities said the girl's 22-year-old ex-boyfriend abducted her. Police were searching for a two-door car with pink spray paint on the tire rims that possibly has Texas license plates.

