One taken to the hospital after overnight crash

One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Swanton.

The accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Waterville Swanton Road.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, the driver crashed into an utility pole and rolled over.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The road was blocked as a safety precaution due to the downed pole, but it has since been reopened.

