Police arrest man involved in weekend standoff

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police have arrested a man involved in a weekend standoff.

Pervis Merritt, 49, is charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing, assault and domestic violence.

Police responded to a report of an assault Saturday at a home on the 400 block of Langdon Street in south Toledo.

When officers arrived witnesses told them Merritt had dragged his girlfriend into the home by knife-point after they tried to intervene.

“He was dragging her down the street. Bystanders tried stop it. He went after her with a knife and dragged her into the house,” said Marian Chasteen.

Surveillance video at a home on the 700 block of South Street captured the incident on camera.

After attempts to draw Merritt out of the home failed, a SWAT team forcibly entered the home, but found no one inside.

Police said Saturday the couple's children were safe.

Police arrested Merritt early Monday morning.

Merritt will be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday.

