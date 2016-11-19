Police arrest man involved in weekend standoff - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest man involved in weekend standoff

Toledo police have arrested a man involved in a weekend standoff.

Pervis Merritt, 49, is charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing, assault and domestic violence. 

Police responded to a report of an assault Saturday at a home on the 400 block of Langdon Street in south Toledo. 

When officers arrived witnesses told them Merritt had dragged his girlfriend into the home by knife-point after they tried to intervene. 

“He was dragging her down the street. Bystanders tried stop it. He went after her with a knife and dragged her into the house,” said Marian Chasteen.

Surveillance video at a home on the 700 block of South Street captured the incident on camera. 

After attempts to draw Merritt out of the home failed, a SWAT team forcibly entered the home, but found no one inside. 

Police said Saturday the couple's children were safe. 

Police arrested Merritt early Monday morning. 

Merritt will be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday. 

