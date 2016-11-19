88-year-old pedestrian killed in north Toledo accident; driver f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

88-year-old pedestrian killed in north Toledo accident; driver flees scene

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a hit and run accident that killed an elderly woman in north Toledo on Nov. 19.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say Rose Birr, 88, of Toledo, was crossing LaGrange Street near the Dollar General when she was struck by a car heading north on Lagrange.

Witnesses say the driver of what appeared to be a Buick LeSabre turned around and fled south on Lagrange.

Birr died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly