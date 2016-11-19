Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Wood County

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Several crews responded to a barn fire in Wood County on Saturday evening.

The fire happened on Stony Ridge Road in Troy Township.

According to the Wood County Sheriff the fire started around 7 p.m.

Roads had to be blocked off around the fire in order to truck water onto the scene.

There were no injuries in the fire and a cause is undetermined at this time.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly