Police roll strikes with Toledo youth at bowl-a-thon event

It was an effort to make Toledo a better place to live.

The Toledo Sports Center hosted a Build-A-Trust-Bowl-A-Thon on Saturday in an effort to build trust between kids and police.

They used strikes and spares as a way to get to know each other.

"I think it’s very important for us to be out in the community so the kids can see we’re more than police officers. We’re people with families and we go out and do things and enjoy the activities the community has to offer,” said Captain David Mueller, a 22 year veteran of the Toledo Police Department.

The event was sponsored by the Toledo Bowling Senate.

Kids 17 and under bowled for free.

The belief is that police have a bad reputation with kids.

George Hayes of the Senate says the goal is to erase that impression.

“One of my good friends said her young son saw a police car and ran the other way. What we’re trying to do is when the police see our kids and vice versa that they talk to each other and have fun,” said George.

And it worked on Saturday.

“They’re cool. They help protect the city,” said young bowler Leo Parnell.

Roshad Cannon agreed.

“They like doing fun stuff,” said Roshad.

This is not the last Build-A-Trust-Bowl-A-Thon.

Two more are scheduled, the next one is in May at Interstate Lanes.

