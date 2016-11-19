Duck hunter rescued from muck off Morin Point

A local duck hunter in search of some waterfowl, ran afoul of mother nature instead and got stuck in the muck.

Washington Township fire crews, who were assisting Morin Point fire crews, had to use one of their rescue hovercrafts around noon Saturday to pluck the hunter from the sticky muck in the shallow waters just off Morin Point near the Algonquin boat launch.

Crews made it out to the hunter and brought him back to the shore safely.

He was given some treatment on the scene from the exposure to the cold. He appeared to be shaken, but otherwise unharmed.

Following the incident, Captain Mike Bailey from Washington Township Fire Department said that everyone appeared to be happy and healthy.

