UT police investigating third sexual assault in past month

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A female student reported a sexual assault on the University of Toledo campus over the weekend. It’s the third sexual assault reported on UT’s campus since Oct. 17, according to campus police.

UT students received an email from president Sharon Gaber alerting them about the recent incidents, but some don’t feel it’s enough.

“I think it needs to be like more verbally widespread, because most people don't even check email,” UT sophomore Steffany Grine said.

Other students agreed.

“I actually didn’t even know about it,” freshman Jake Johnson said. “Especially commuters like me don’t check their emails on a regular basis.”

Whether or not students approve of how UT communicates these sex assaults, the university is taking steps to make sure more victims are coming forward.

Jamie Wlosowicz works for the YWCA Hope Rape Crisis Center. Her position was added this year to work as a student advocate for sex assault victims on UT's campus.

"The most important thing after an assault is reporting,” Wlosowicz said.

Wlosowitcz works with victims to help them decide how to report – either to police or campus authorities, and how to navigate the healing process. She also added that students shouldn’t necessarily be alarmed by the recent cluster of reported assaults.

"Right now there's a spike and that's not like there's more happening - it’s just the resources are out there and they're feeling more empowered to report,” she said.

The YWCA offers a 24-hour hotline for sex assault victims - 419-241-7273.

In addition, Wlosowicz is available on campus Monday through Thursday to serve as a student advocate for any students interested in reporting an assault.

