Sheriff's Office and Mom's House team up for 'Hoops and Heroes'

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Mom’s House will be hosting their 3rd Annual Hoops and Heroes on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

Local heroes from the sheriff’s office, Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire Department will face off in a friendly game of basketball.

The event is held to raise funds to support programs that enable young families in the community to succeed.

The night will promote unity and shed a positive light on local law enforcement and children.

The halftime show will include special guests from the official dunk team of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C-Town Throwdowns.

Celebrity coaches will include Tricia Cullop, DeShone Kizer and Dennis Hopson.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson, Chief Santiago, Chief Kral and Sheriff Tharp will all be in attendance to lead their teams.

All proceeds go to the new Mom’s House program DADS Matter, which stands for dedicated, accountable, determined and strong. The mission is to “engage and empower young men in the lives of their children through consistent and positive contact.”

