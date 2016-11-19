One person arrested after crashing into sheriff's vehicle

One person has been arrested after crashing into a sheriff's vehicle during an attempted traffic stop.

An officer at the scene says a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. and drove into the Whisperwood neighborhood off of Angola.

They say when the driver left the neighborhood, he hit the Sheriff's vehicle.

Officials say the officer is at the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver was arrested and also taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

