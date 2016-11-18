You better watch out for these holiday scams

The holiday shopping season is here and that means crooks are pulling out all the scams to take your money and your identity.

To guide you as you navigate the stores and online, the Better Business Bureau wants you to know a few things so you don't wind up scammed.

Let's start with secret sister. This scam is on Facebook and is making a comeback in a big way.

"Buy something for $10 then put your name at the bottom of the list and send things to people at the top of the list. And you'll get 36 gifts back," said Dick Eppstein with the BBB.

He says stay away from this scam because it is a pyramid scheme and participating is usually illegal.

Next, overpayment scams. This is when you buy something online from somewhere like Craigslist, but when you receive the check it is more than the price.

"They send you a check for $3,000 and they tell you, listen, it was a mistake, or whatever it was. Deposit the check and take $1,000 out and send it back to me and keep the $2,000," said Eppstein.

The problem with this is the checks are counterfeit so you wind up on the hook for the check and the fees.

Another one to watch out for, phony delivery notices.

"Any emails like that just come to you and they want personal information don't complete them, don't fill them out," said Eppstein.

Viruses can be picked up that way as well.

Phony apps is another big one right now. What you think is a legit app could be a fake and if you try to make a purchase, there goes your personal information.

Finally, gift cards. They are extremely popular during the holidays, but watch out for gift card exchanges online where you pay less than the actual value of the card.

"Even though they think it's a legitimate exchange when you receive the gift card that you bought online it has nothing in it," said Eppstein.

Couple more things to remember, keep your receipts for easy returns, buying local prevents a lot of shipping headaches, and make sure you understand a merchant's return policy before you make a purchase.

Lastly charities, make sure to always check them out before you give.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.



















BBB Wise Giving Alliance - give.org



give.org



NEWS & UPDATES. November 9, 2016 Wise Giving Wednesday: 45,000 Veterans Organizations; November 2, 2016 Wise Giving Wednesday: Fake Check Scam Returns to Target Charities











































Thanks,









Breelynn

Martin



News

Reporter

WTOL

11 - FOX 36



419.460.9177

(c)

bmartin@wtol.com



@BreelynnWTOL















