Man accused of assaulting 2-year old son indicted

Ruben Castro in court Nov. 21 (Source: WTOL) Ruben Castro in court Nov. 21 (Source: WTOL)
Ruben Castro (Source: Lucas County Jail) Ruben Castro (Source: Lucas County Jail)
A 28-year-old man was indicted on child endangerment charges, accused of assaulting his own 2-year-old child.

Ruben Castro was arrested November 18 after his 2-year-old son was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Castro's bond was set at $500,000.

The child is still in the hospital and in serious condition.

