Man who filmed viral Facebook overdose describes what he saw

A Facebook live video showing two men passed out in a parking lot in Sandusky went viral on Friday.

The men had apparently overdosed on drugs when bystanders jumped into action.

Eddie Wimbley went to Mcdonald's in Sandusky on Thursday night in hopes of just getting dinner for his son, but what he got was much different.

"When I pulled up I actually tried to wake the guy up on the ground first,” said Wimbley. “When I was trying to wake him up, he wasn't moving, wasn't responsive or anything. I touched his face, his face was cold and his hands were turning pale."

Eddie saw two men passed out and thought they were joking at first. He said he started recording because he didn't know what would happen, what he didn't know was that the two men had overdosed on drugs.

"It's just hard seeing that,” said Wimbley. “I've never seen anybody passed out or on drugs."

The overdose incident is just one of many that has been happening in the Sandusky area and residents are worried.

"It's sad really,” said Willette Brow, a resident in Sandusky. “Because you don't know what might happen in your neighborhood."

Police say in the past 30 days they have had 30 drug overdoses with four suspected overdose deaths.

Their squads have administered Narcan about 170 times already this year compared to just 80 last year.

The Facebook live video filmed by Eddie shows the reality of these situations police encounter daily.

“It gets out to real folks the atrocity and the epidemic that is going on,” said Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech. “I think although some people might view it as a negative thing, it just put a picture worth a thousand words out and the reality of what is going on not only locally, but throughout the county."

Police say both men in the video were treated at a local hospital and they are talking with prosecutors about future charges.

Chief Orzech says they are working with the Erie County Sheriff's Department to increase drug enforcement across the city and county.

“Yes, we’re not going to arrest our way out of it. Yes, there will be somebody else coming in, but people are poisoning our citizens,” said Chief

Orzech.

Eddie and two other bystanders took action on Thursday, for the two men who apparently overdosed, one called police, another, a nurse, administered medical aid.

Since the incident, several have reached out to Eddie, including one of the men's family to say thank you.

While this isn't his first time helping someone, his mother remains just as proud.

"He showed me [the video] and it was just devastating and I just told him, he's just an angel how he saved two lives," said Sheryl Seavers, Eddie’s mom.

Eddie gives credit to the other bystanders who jumped into action and says he hopes this video will help the community work towards a solution in the future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.







