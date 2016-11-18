Hensville flipping the switch on first ever holiday celebration Saturday

Temperatures are dropping this weekend, just in time for the debut of a spectacular Christmas light show at Hensville in downtown Toledo.

The light count is now up to about 200,000 and when they get flipped on on Saturday it will mean one thing: you're now officially allowed to play Christmas music.

That's right, 'Tis the season. And in Hensville, 'Tis bright!

"Basically at 6 o’ clock when we flip the switch, all of Hensville's lights are going to turn on,” said Andi Roman, Communications and Media Director with the Mud Hens. “Then straight up at 6 the first dancing light show will begin on the north side of the Fleetwood Building which is in Hensville Park.”

And que the music.

"If you're driving by or even if you bring your radio you can listen to 103.3 but music will also be piped through the park,” said Roman.

This is Hensville's first holiday celebration, and it's more than just lights.

"We also have Santa Claus, he's going to be in the NINE lobby, and strolling carolers throughout the entire evening. And live music at Fleetwoods and NINE throughout the night," said Roman.

The lights will go out sometime in January but the winter festivities will carry on, with the third annual Winter Brew Fest.

"It's going to happen at 5/3 field where we have over 250 craft beers to sample and this year we're also doing some tasting stations on the field,” said Roman.

And it's only fitting that Saturday’s unofficial winter welcome is accompanied by a chance of snow.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.