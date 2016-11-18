City council talks new Kroger site plans, sisters are hopeful

If Kroger wants to build on the Sister's of Notre Dame property, it will have to convince Toledo City Council it has a solid plan.

Kroger's application to rezone the land failed in an eight to four vote in 2015. Now, modifications to the plan are filed.

One of the biggest changes to the plan is the creation of more green space and leaving the healthy trees, so the property can keep the park-like atmosphere.

Jennifer Jarrell, a spokesperson for Kroger, also says they will invest $500,000 to improve the roadways and traffic flow near the new store.

"So, I think those are good things to offer the community," said Tom Waniewski, council member.

Waniewksi supported Kroger's move the first time around, and says he feels Kroger made compromises with this new site plan. However, he says he's interested in hearing what people think about the modifications before he passes final judgement.

"The city's role should be to work with all of the entities; the public, the businesses, the sisters, the traffic, the motorists, and say 'How can we make this work for everyone?'" said Waniewski. "And that's what I hope will come out of this."

Councilman Tyrone Riley voted against Kroger's move in 2015.

He says he's keeping an open mind with these new plans during future talks, but he wants to see more information before his opinion will change.

"Will it reduce traffic congestion? Is it still feasible to have a supermarket at that location? A big box-type supermarket?" asked Riley. "And so I want to look at those things and once again, talk to some people from the community and some more representatives."

A spokesperson with the Sister's of Notre Dame says they are hopeful the changes to this site plan are enough to get it approved this time around.

Toledo's Plan Commission meets to talk about Kroger's new site plan on Jan. 12, 2017.

