First Solar offering severance and job search help to laid off workers

It will be a tough weekend for hundreds of workers at First Solar.

They'll be trying to figure out their next step after huge layoffs were announced on Thursday affecting 450 workers.

First Solar made it public that those employees were being laid off because they say the company needs to speed up production of their next generation solar modules, and many workers will no longer be needed.

The workers will still get paid for 60 days and will get a severance.

But on Friday afternoon, a company spokesperson said that First Solar is partnering with Ohio Means Jobs to give the displaced workers networking opportunities to find a new job or career.

They'll also be told about job fairs and resume writing support.

While the First Solar complex is in Perrysburg Township, the Mayor of the city of Perrysburg is now reacting to the job losses.

“It's a tough situation. Whose heart doesn't go out to those folks who suddenly and very unexpectedly are going to potentially be losing their jobs. That's something that no one wishes on anyone," said Mayor Mike Olmstead.

Perrysburg Township trustee Bob Mack said there might be some good news ahead for these workers.

Unemployment in Wood County is low, at 3.8%. He hopes that means there will be enough opportunities to help them land on their feet.

