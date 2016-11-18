BGSU could soon become smoke-free campus

Smoking on campus could be no more at Bowling Green State University.

At least, that's what leaders are hoping for after being awarded a $20,000 gr ant from the American Cancer Society and CVS Health Foundation’s

Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative.

Right now, there are designated smoking areas across campus marked by receptacles, but university leaders are hoping with this gr ant money they can totally eliminate the tobacco and smoking across campus.

"The purpose of the gr ant is to advance efforts towards a smoke and tobacco free policy, and so that's what we are going to be looking at with the hopes of getting to the point where we are ready to implement," said Faith DeNardo, Director of Wellness at BGSU.

BGSU is one of 20 colleges across the country getting this money. DeNardo said less than half of colleges across the country are completely smoke free.

Students seem to think this is a positive thing for the campus.

"I think there is settings for that kind of thing you know, but I don't think walking to class, it can really throw someone off, and some people might be allergic to it, you know, I think it has BG going in the right way,” said student Noah Munger.

Denardo said there are many things to consider when it comes to the new policy.

The good news is they can look at other schools who have tried this before and learn from their mistakes. And one of those things to consider is whether the new rules will push students to smoke in someone else's backyard.

"I mean we can't have everything. Beggars can't be choosers so if it's right off campus, you're just going to have to live with it, maybe get through it and then, once you're on campus you'e safe," Munger said.

"You need to look at the community aspect and how it's going to affect the community and folks living around the campus," DeNardo said. "That's certainly on our radar, something we will be looking at moving forward."

DeNardo says, the gr ant money lasts until September so they hope to have a concrete plan in place by then.

