Toledo, Findlay mayors join Ohio Mayor's Alliance, promote strong cities

A group of 30 mayors across Ohio have joined forces, including Toledo's.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson joined mayors in Columbus Friday to promote the 'Ohio Mayors Alliance.'

Mayor Hicks-Hudson said the Ohio Mayor's Alliance was created so the mayors of the top 30 cities in the state can work together to get state legislators to understand what it is to be the mayor of an urban area.

Among the mayors, include Cincinnati, Findlay and Lima.

"I call it the 'urban agenda,'" said Mayor Hicks-Hudson. "And, because all of our cities have the issues of infrastructure that's failing, and the lack of local government funds, and other things that can help us you know, strengthen our cities, and really to tell the story that our cities are economic drivers that help the city - help that state rather - in their economic recovery and development."

Among the topics talked about Friday include how cities can be effective engines for job creation and economic growth.

