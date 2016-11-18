NRA pulling high powered rifle championship from Camp Perry National Matches

The National Matches at Camp Perry has hosted the best marksmen in the Country for 100 years. But now, high powered rifle marksmen will have to go elsewhere to compete next year.

The NRA's high powered rifle championship has been a part of the Civilian Marksmanship Program's National Matches for years.

Now, the NRA seems to be ready to move that event out of Camp Perry, which may leave some competitors with a difficult choice.

On the NRA's Shooting Sports newsletter, they announced their High Powered Rifle committee has voted to move their championships from Camp Perry to Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

The event is only one of many hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program every July. All other events, including other NRA championships, are still planned for their annual National Matches.

"This will really only moderately impact the total number of participants coming in," said Lake Erie Shores &Islands President Larry Fletcher. "Furthermore, they plan to do their best to fill their time slots vacated by the NRA competitors with other events that they can sponsor."

But Steve Cooper, General Manager of CMP North, said many marksmen compete in multiple events during the month long matches, and some may have to make the choice of not attending one of the events.

"They need to make travel plans or set up vacations plans if they've got family commitments or other kinds of things, and they block out that time," said Cooper. "So, I'm sure for some folks they're going to have to make some decisions on what to do. Whether they do both, whether they do one or the other, or whether they stay home."

But even though there will be less matches this coming event, CMP plans on having another successful event this year.

"The show will go on. We'll do things the way we normally do, and that's first class taking care of the customer and make sure they have fun and that everyone is safe." said Cooper.

The CMP 2017 National Matches first shot ceremony will be on Monday June 26th.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.