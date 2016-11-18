Toledo Fire and Rescue looking to hire new recruits

Brave men and women answered a wanted ad in 2014. Now they are training to become Toledo firefighters.

Friday, the recruits were training to fight a propane fire. The heat, uncertainty, and danger are all present to get the recruits ready for the real thing.

"It's a lot of hard work, a lot of physical work, but you learn a lot," said recruit Erin Martens.

Toledo Fire and Rescue is looking for more brave men and women willing to sign up to become Toledo firefighters.

"In my opinion, it's the best fire department in the nation," said Captain Daniel Brown-Martinez of Toledo Fire and Rescue. "It has given me a beautiful life, and I get to serve the folks here that are the best people I met. And my family on the department- they are the most incredible professional people that I have ever had the privilege and honor of working with."

Recruiters hoping to push this for new firefighters will get the Toledo Fire Department a big pool of candidates to pick from for next year's class.

"The more obviously the better for us to pick from, but we are looking for the highest quality candidates possible," said Brown-Martinez.

Firefighters could make $30 an hour after three years and receive numerous benefits.

Those interested can apply online and also schedule a time to take the written test. The class is expected to start at the end of 2017. At this point it's unknown how many will be hired on in that class.

