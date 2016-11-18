Money Talks News: Car repairs, pay a little now or a lot later

Nobody likes to spend money on car maintenance.

But some expenses are no-brainers, because they prevent much more expensive bills down the road.

Today's cars are a lot more expensive than they used to be, but they're also a lot more reliable.

Take care of yours, and you can drive it 200,000 miles or more.

You already know that to make it last, you've got to do the little things, like the oil change and cleaning the air filter.

But there's also things you need to know to keep little problems from getting big.

For example? Your ‘Check Engine’ light.

It could be a loose gas cap, but it could also be the oxygen sensor.

While not super cheap to fix -CarMD says about $250 - not fixing it can kill your mileage now and cause big repair bills later.

Next, small cracks in your windshield. Get them repaired now for $100, or wait till they stretch across your entire windshield, that could earn you a ticket, followed by a $500 expense. Don't forget to check with your insurance company: they may pay for it.



Now, if your car is pulling to one side or shimmying, you might need an alignment or maybe even a balance. Either one is way cheaper than replacing your tires or getting an expensive suspension repair.



Is your mileage bad and engine running rough? It could be your PCV valve. $100 now, but left undone, potentially major engine damage later.

One final thing: leaks. If you've got a puddle under your car, it could be water, transmission fluid, or even gas. Whatever it is, you need to find out, because it could be an easy fix now, or an expensive one later.



We’ve all been there: not enough time, maybe not enough money to take good care of your car. But you know what? Putting off these problems is just going to make it worse.

