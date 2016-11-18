Perrysburg eyes Fort Meigs Rd. site for new fire station

Perrysburg wants to tear down the old Perrysburg Twp. station to build a second city station (Source: WTOL)

More people and more traffic have made for a more challenging situation for city firefighters in Perrysburg.

The solution being proposed by the city is a second fire station in another part of town.

There's already a fire station on Fort Meigs Road, but it's owned by Perrysburg Township, and is only used for storage.

Now, the city of Perrysburg has its eye on the property.

Perrysburg has only had one fire station, on Indiana Avenue downtown. But the city is growing to the southwest and that could make it more difficult to get to an emergency.

“Although our run times are very good right now, we know that going forward we're on that bubble when it comes to the anticipated growth, we're going to need to have something out there," said Mayor Mike Olmstead.

Research on population and fire calls, pointed to the Fort Meigs Road site as the preferred location.

The city would buy the land from Owens Illinois and build a new station to replace the old township one.

“That was a great building in its day,” said Perrysburg Fire Chief Jeff Klein. “When you look at the fire apparatus that's being built today, it barely fits in the stations that are newer. And we don't have an engine that's going to fit in that fire station.”

No new taxes will be needed because money was put aside for the design and the fire department worked with the union to make changes in operations to maintain it.

“So now that we can afford the day to day operations, in my mind there's absolutely no reason to not move forward," said Mayor Olmstead.

There is one downside. The two township baseball fields behind the old township fire station will likely be lost during the construction.

Township trustee Bob Mack said it’s a concern that they will have to work on.

“We're looking at all of our options around our township complex on Lime City Road to expand recreation and possibly incorporate some ball diamonds in the very near future,” said Mack.

If the city does acquire the property, leaders hope to break ground in April of 2018. They said the fire station would be open nine months after that.

