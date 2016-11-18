Drug offenders honored by court for getting clean

The Lucas County Court of Common Pleas held their sobriety awards today for those who are hopefully at the end of their battle with addiction.

More than one hundred people who once struggled with drug addiction and are now clean are getting the public recognition.

County judges, who once sentenced these individuals, gave out the certificates.

"That's always one of the pleasures coming here to see those defendants. I was like ‘oh, I'm so happy that you were able to succeed,’” said Judge Gene Zmuda, with the Common Pleas Court. “I want all the people I put on community control to succeed. Sometimes it just doesn't happen. So every success we celebrate, that's why we do these every year."

The ceremony is part of a requirement of many of these people's probation orders.

