Big Board Friday playoff preview: Week 3

There only three games left in the OHSAA playoffs. This week, teams hope to secure their spot in the final four.

Anthony Wayne (9-3) is looking to continue an amazing run into the playoffs as the Generals take on Olmsted Falls (9-3).

The Generals are coming off a 14-6 upset win in round two against the Avon Lake.

Anthony Wayne’s defense has helped the Generals survive their playoff run. The Generals’ defense has given up a combined 13 points against Glenville and Avon Lake.

Olmsted Falls comes into the matchup after a 49-21 blowout victory, much more comfortable than their round one victory where they edged out Midview 31-28.

The Bulldogs feature a high powered offense, but the defense is giving up 26.5 points per game. If the Generals put up another strong defensive performance, they will be in good position advance to the state semi-finals.

Anthony Wayne and Olmsted Falls kickoff Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Hudson and Harding.

Patrick Henry (12-0) and Ayersville (12-0) will face off in a game that has been building all season.

Patrick Henry is coming off a 21-3 victory over Liberty Center in a rematch. It was the fifth game the Patriots allowed less than 10 points in their 12 games.

Patrick Henry has been rolling over opponents all season long, with only two games decided by single digits. The Patriots’ average margin of victory stands at 24 points.

Ayersville is coming off a 30-6 win against Wynford, the eighth time they allowed less than 10 points this season, including a shutout win over Seneca East in round one of the playoff.

Ayersville has been equally dominating in their 2016 campaign. The Pilots are winning by an average of 38 points, with their closest game decided by 13 points.

Patrick Henry and Ayersville kickoff Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Kirtland and Cuyahoga Heights.

Undefeated Central Catholic (12-0) will be a heavy favorite to advance to the final four against Lexington (9-3).

Central Catholic dominated their first two playoff opponents beating Bay and University School by a combined 84 points. The Fighting Irish have only played in two games decided by less than 10 points.

Central Catholic’s offense has been dominating all season long, averaging 43 points a game. The Fighting Irish have been held under 30 points once this season.

Lexington is coming off a 30-19 victory over Sandusky. The Minutemen also survived a first round scare against Clyde.

Despite their three losses, the Minutemen boast a strong defense, giving up only 13 points per game.

Central Catholic and Lexington kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium. The winner of this game will take on the winner of New Philadelphia and Archbishop Hoban.

In the MHSAA, Whiteford (12-0) takes on Michigan Lutheran Seminary (10-2) to determine who will get into the state championship.

Whiteford is coming off a comfortable 38-18 win over Climax-Scotts. All three of Whiteford’s playoff wins have been by at least 20 points.

The Bobcats are averaging 44 points per game in the playoffs, only two points less than their season average.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary comes into the game after a 28-7 win over Shrine Catholic.

Defensively the Cardinals have been lights out so far in the playoffs, giving up only 13 total points in three game.

Whiteford and Lutheran Seminary kickoff Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn. The winner of this game will take on the winner of LaSalle and Muskegon Central Catholic.

