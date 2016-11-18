Crowd marches against hate and discrimination in BG

A crowd of people joining together Friday for a march against hate and discrimination in Bowling Green.

It's all a part of the Not In Our Town campaign and was the perfect end to the Build Our Best BG week.

Faculty and students from Bowling Green State University, as well as people from the city of Bowling Green attended.

The NIOT initiative began more than three years ago. And since then, leaders believe it has helped show commitment to making the campus and city a secure place for everyone.

The march began at Wooster and Main, and continued all the way to the student union on BGSU's campus.

All week, students have had the chance to sign pledge cards to take a stand against hateful actions, and work to end intolerance.

This comes after a week of controversy for the school, with two separate assaults reported. One police did determined was fabricated.

