Ottawa man arrested after making threats to child's teacher

An Ottawa man was arrested after making threats to a teacher at his child’s school.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathon Gillette, 27, called St. John’s the Baptist Parish in Glandorf, Ohio on Nov. 11. During the conversation, Gillette made threats to the teacher.

Officials say the Parish and Glandorf Elementary were put on lockdown as a precaution. Classes continued during the time, and no child was ever in immediate danger.

After the initial phone call, Father Tony Fortman called Gillette back and kept him on the phone until deputies arrived.

Gillette is now charged with inducing panic and aggravated menacing. 

