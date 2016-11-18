Ottawa man arrested after making threats to child's teacher

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

An Ottawa man was arrested after making threats to a teacher at his child’s school.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathon Gillette, 27, called St. John’s the Baptist Parish in Glandorf, Ohio on Nov. 11. During the conversation, Gillette made threats to the teacher.

Officials say the Parish and Glandorf Elementary were put on lockdown as a precaution. Classes continued during the time, and no child was ever in immediate danger.

After the initial phone call, Father Tony Fortman called Gillette back and kept him on the phone until deputies arrived.

Gillette is now charged with inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

