Police: Man confesses to sexual assault, murder of woman in Inez Nash Park

A man has been charged in the death of a woman found at a Toledo park Friday. 

Police say Trace Williams, 37, confessed to sexually assaulting and raping Sonja Long, 40, at Inez Nash Park. 

Williams is facing multiple charges including aggravated murder and rape. 

An autopsy Saturday ruled Long's death a homicide by manual strangulation. 

Williams was arraigned in court Monday. He is being held at the Lucas County Jail on over a $1 million bond. He'll be back in court Nov. 28. 

