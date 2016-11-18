New soccer dome opening up in Rossford

A new soccer dome is going up in Rossford.

Local leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

The dome will be owned by the same folks who own Maumee Soccer Centre.

The venue won't just be for soccer, there will also be baseball, softball and lacrosse in the 94-thousand square foot facility, which opens in January.

"This is exciting, we've been working on this for a while and it's nice to finally get to this point. I dreamed about these days, this day, being able to break ground, so we are very excited about it," said Brant Smith, Soccer Centre.



The dome is set to be open in January.

