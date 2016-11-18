Automakers unveiling new SUVs loaded with technology

Lower gas prices are fueling many new car buyers' desires to splurge for larger vehicles. And right now, automakers are unveiling a number of new and updated SUVs, hoping to entice first time millennial customers by introducing vehicles loaded with technology.

Take for example, the highly anticipated Ford ECO-SPORT. The subcompact vehicle touts a smaller size with baby boomers in mind.

"They love the functionality, but many of them don't need the space anymore, they're downsizing here, like downsizing in other parts of their lives," said Michael O'Brien, Ford Motor Company.

The variety of sizes available in the new SUVs come with matching price tags. The Ford ECO-SPORT starts at about $20,000, but won't be available for another year.

