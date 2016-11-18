It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas on 101.5 The River

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas at 101.5 The River!

The popular Toledo radio station asked listeners earlier this week when they thought Christmas music should start being played. Here was their response:

Listeners can now get in the holiday spirit by tuning into 101.5 The River or by streaming the iHeartRadio station online.

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Tune in 101.5 The River, Toledo’s home for the holidays, right now! https://t.co/BWLhMBRCXN pic.twitter.com/2K6g5h1AsW — 101.5 The River (@therivertoledo) November 18, 2016

Do you think it's too early for Christmas music? Tell us on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.