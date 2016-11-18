It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas on 101.5 The River - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas at 101.5 The River! 

The popular Toledo radio station asked listeners earlier this week when they thought Christmas music should start being played. Here was their response: 

Listeners can now get in the holiday spirit by tuning into 101.5 The River or by streaming the iHeartRadio station online.

