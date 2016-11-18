Ohio cops: Woman offered to sell sex for $60 and some nachos - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio cops: Woman offered to sell sex for $60 and some nachos

(Source: RNN)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are accusing a woman of selling sex for $60 and some nachos.

Officers near Youngstown say they arrested 36-year-old Crystal Hotlosz during an undercover operation Monday.

Beaver Township police say an officer texted the woman after seeing an online advertisement for sex services.

Officers say she first wanted $50 and some nachos and later upped her price to $60.

Police say that when the undercover officer later met the woman in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant, she asked if he had the extra money and her nachos.

WKBN-TV in Youngstownreports Hotlosz has been charged with solicitation and possession of criminal tools.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney on Friday.

